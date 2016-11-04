BRIEF-Commercial National Financial Corp posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.23/shr
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
Nov 4 China Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a property JV as project company to undertake residential project in Rui'an city, jointly with Shanghai asset management firm
* Says JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co will hold a 70 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vCFLnE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.
* Yuan weakened about 6.5 pct against the dollar in 2016 (Adds details)