Nov 4 B-Lot Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 22,300 shares for 31,671,600 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on June 30

* Says it repurchased 105,300 shares for 146,637,400 yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8LpnsS

