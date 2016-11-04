Nov 3 Handok Inc :

* Says it will buy 2,375 shares(67.9 percent stake) of Theravalues Corporation, a Japanese functional raw material firm , for 21.12 billion won

* Says it will hold 67.9 percent stake in Theravalues Corporation, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RmgZct

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)