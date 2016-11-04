Nov 4 NRK Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue second unregistered and unsecured bonds with warrants to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 30, 2019, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 1 percent for the bonds

* Exercise price is 1,640 won per share

