Nov 4 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc :

* Says it repurchased 840,000 shares for 4,520,864,000 yen in total from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 8

* Says it repurchased 840,000 shares in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uHhKGt

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)