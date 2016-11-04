Nov 4 ANAP :

* Says it repurchased 19,500 shares for 6 million yen in total from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7

* Says accumulatively repurchased 19,500 shares for 6 million yen in total as of Oct. 31

