Nov 4 ANAP Inc :

* Says it repurchased 19,500 shares for 5,969,200 yen in total from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7

* Says it repurchased 19,500 shares in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YjY5nv

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)