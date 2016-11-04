Nov 4 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Nov. 8 for H1 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Nov. 9 and the dividend will be paid on Nov. 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4PrDL6

