Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 4 Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Tianjin Food and Drug Administration Bureau
* Says certificate was issued to some bulk drugs manufactured by the company and the valid period is until Oct. 30, 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eacMNq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
* Launches test Liaison FGF 23, an automated marker for chronic kidney disease
* President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen buys 27,700 shares in Novozymes at 6,997,574 Danish crowns ($1 million) Source text for Eikon: