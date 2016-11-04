UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 EBARA Foods Industry Inc :
* Says its current top shareholder YK Wood Village will cut stake in co to 0 percent down from 15.04 percent
* Says its current second major shareholder KK Iketake Research Institution will cut stake in co to 0 percent down from 11.62 percent
* KMST HOLDINGS, a Kanagawa-based real estate agency, will raise stake in co to 27.81 percent up from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder of co
* Changes will occur on Dec. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q27JA8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources