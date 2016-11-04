Nov 4 MPK Group Inc :

* Says it will issue third unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 8, 2021, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1 percent

* Conversion price is 2,014 won per share for the bonds

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BjTDMG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)