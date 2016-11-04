Nov 4 CRYMSON Co Ltd :

* Says a Hong Kong-based firm WEI JIAN GROUP (HK) LIMITED (plaintiff) files a lawsuit against the co (defendant), with Tokyo district court on Oct. 24, regarding co's non-payment of accounts receivable for apparel

* Says plaintiff requires defendant to pay the accounts receivable of $1.2 million and relevant delay damages

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/H8uwlc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)