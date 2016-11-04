Nov 4 New Pride Corp :

* Says it will issue 10th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 2.5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 10, 2019, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 7 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,609 won per share

