Nov 4 Kairuide Holding Co., Ltd.

* Says it plans to set up cloud data center firm in Chengdu with Sichuan-based enterprise management firm and Shenzhen-based fund management firm

* Says the new firm to be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/e1jqjK

