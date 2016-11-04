Nov 4 Southern Publishing And Media Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 45.19 percent stake in Guangdong Xinhua Issuing Group for about 1.19 billion yuan ($176.13 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 650 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fiCHPj

