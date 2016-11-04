BRIEF-MediaTek announces 2017 Q1 consolidated outlook
* Sees consolidated outlook for revenue from T$53.6 billion to T$59.1 billion, for Q1 2017
Nov 4 Southern Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 45.19 percent stake in Guangdong Xinhua Issuing Group for about 1.19 billion yuan ($176.13 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 650 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fiCHPj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7565 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted in-line 2016 results on Thursday, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation, while setting out a plan to boost plant capacity that could fuel revenue later in 2017.
* Says it was imposed fine of T$100,000 due to its violation of Act of Gender Equality in Employment