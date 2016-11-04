Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 UB Care Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 719,231 shares(42.7 percent stake) of B-bros, a database and online information service firm, for 6 billion won
* Says it will hold 42.7 percent stake in the company, after the transaction
* Expected transaction settlement date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/O1HN3y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)