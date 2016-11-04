BRIEF-Novozymes President and CEO buys 27,700 shares at DKK 6,997,574
* President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen buys 27,700 shares in Novozymes at 6,997,574 Danish crowns ($1 million) Source text for Eikon:
Nov 4 TWi Pharmaceuticals :
* Says it will repurchase 5 million shares of its common stock (a 3.9 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 7 to Jan. 6, 2017
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$80 per share ~ T$120 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$5.02 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FceQWz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen buys 27,700 shares in Novozymes at 6,997,574 Danish crowns ($1 million) Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)