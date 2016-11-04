Nov 4 TWi Pharmaceuticals :

* Says it will repurchase 5 million shares of its common stock (a 3.9 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 7 to Jan. 6, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$80 per share ~ T$120 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$5.02 billion

