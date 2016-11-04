BRIEF-Agrium sees US corn plantings 90-92 million acres in 2017
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
Nov 4 Leyard Optoelectronic Co Ltd
* Says its unit Planar Systems to acquire U.S. technology company Naturalpoint Inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f1dRVU
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
Jan 25 Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion), the latest company pushing deeper into natural gas distribution.
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies