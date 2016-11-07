BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says its subsidiary Baoxin Auto Finance I Limited plans to issue perpetual premium securites denominated in US dollars
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fw0sSW
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products