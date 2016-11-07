Nov 7 Airmate Cayman International Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue its second tranche of secured convertible bonds worth totally T$500 million

* Says the bonds are each with issue price and face value of T$100,000, a term of three years and coupon rate 0 percent

* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment and supplement of working capital

