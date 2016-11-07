Nov 7 Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire 5 percent stake in a Zhejiang-based big data trading firm from a Beijing-based information technology firm for 5 million yuan

* Says it to invest 5.5 million yuan to set up a restaurant management JV with an individual, and says it to hold 20 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e0QP8u

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)