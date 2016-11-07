BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it filed lawsuit against four individuals for equity transfer dispute
* Says it demands cancellation of equity transfer agreement and demands the individuals to return payment of 52 million yuan, etc
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EEbzCE
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products