Nov 7 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to inject capital of 51 million yuan in a Sichuan tumor medical tech firm, jointly with 4 individuals

* Says the unit will raise stake in the tumor medical tech firm to 51 percent up from 0 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bbvLPN

