BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Food and Drug Administration of Italy
* Says certificate issued to THYMALFASIN manufactured by the co and the valid period for three years
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OEodhd
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products