BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp :
* Says it plans to set up JV in Kagawa with The Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University
* Says the JV to be engaged in production of vaccine
* Says the co to hold 33.4 percent stake in the JV and the registered capital is not determined yet
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nMx8uG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products