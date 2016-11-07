Nov 7 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp :

* Says it plans to set up JV in Kagawa with The Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University

* Says the JV to be engaged in production of vaccine

* Says the co to hold 33.4 percent stake in the JV and the registered capital is not determined yet

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nMx8uG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)