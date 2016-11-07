BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to boost 38 million yuan capital to raise stake in Guangdong-based pharmaceutical trading unit to 96.8 percent from 86.7 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/d1J2VJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products