Nov 7 San-A Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a JV in Japan, with Parco Co Ltd in December

* Says the JV to be engaged in operation of shopping center

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yen and the co to hold 51 percent, Parco to hold 49 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5f56R2

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)