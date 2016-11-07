BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Dae Hwa Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it receives Japan patent on Nov. 7, for pharmaceutical composition for prevention or treatment of cognitive function disorder comprising spinosin
* Patent application number is 2014-544675
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BC2NaC
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products