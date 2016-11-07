Nov 7 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :

* Says it repurchased 4,074,300 shares for 15,963,329,500 yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27

* Says it repurchased 11,046,400 shares for 42,473,556,100 yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/72VUi3

