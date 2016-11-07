Nov 7 ReproCell Inc :

* Says it plans to set up cosmetics sales JV in Tokyo under the cooperation with Curato Japan Co., Ltd. and Syouyou Inc.

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 30 million yen and the co to hold 35 percent stake in it

* Says the establishment effective on Nov. 25

Source text in Japanese:

