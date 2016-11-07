BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 ReproCell Inc :
* Says it plans to set up cosmetics sales JV in Tokyo under the cooperation with Curato Japan Co., Ltd. and Syouyou Inc.
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 30 million yen and the co to hold 35 percent stake in it
* Says the establishment effective on Nov. 25
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xIjM67
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products