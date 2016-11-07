BRIEF-Thai Pruksa Holding raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 bln baht, up 9 pct
* Raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 billion baht, up 9 percent, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said
Nov 7 Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd :
* Says it names Masao Tanehashi as executive chairman and Hitoshi Nomura as executive president, effective Jan. 1, 2017
