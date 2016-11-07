Nov 7 Unipres Corp :

* Says its China-based unit will set up JV, named as Dongfeng Unipres Hot Stamping Corporation, in China under cooperation with a local industrial firm

* Says the JV to be engaged in manufacturing and sales of hot stamp

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the co to hold 50 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1Caqgs

