Nov 7 Elecom Co Ltd :

* Says the co entered into agreement with Funai Electric Co Ltd to buy stake in its unit DX ANTENNA CO., LTD.

* Says the acquisition amount and price are not disclosed

* Says the acquisition effective at the end of February, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4C6ux0; goo.gl/cQbdXq

