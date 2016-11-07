Nov 7 Transaction Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 1.2 million new shares via public offerings

* Says it plans to issue 300,000 new shares via private placement with subscription date on Dec. 19 and payment date on Dec. 20

* Co's controlling shareholder, president Satoshi Ishikawa to sell shares in co and his stake in co will be lowered to 31.19 percent down from 40.24 percent

* Further details to be determined

