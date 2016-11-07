Nov 7 Sanden Holdings Corp :

* Says 196 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Sep. 21

* Effective date of retirement is Nov. 20

* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants

* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WlaeU8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)