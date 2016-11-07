Nov 7 Homecast Co Ltd

* Says it will invest 1.03 billion won in Hbion USA,Inc, which is engaged in animal cloning and stem cell cosmetics business, for joint business in U.S. market

* Says it will acquire 50 percent stake(50,000 shares) in Hbion USA,Inc and will hold 50 percent stake in Hbion USA,Inc, after the transaction

* Says expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 18

