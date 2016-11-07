Nov 7 East Money Information Co Ltd :
* Says its unit completes establishment of futures company in Hong Kong, named as Eastmoney International Futures Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B3A405
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Next In Financials
CORRECTED-New China cbank move points to gradual policy tightening for now
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.