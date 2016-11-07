Nov 7 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its Linhai branch received Establishment Inspection Report from Food and Drug Administration, which indicate that "No form 483 was issued. No samples were collected during the inspection and no refusals were encountered."

* Says its linhai branch complies with the cGMP quality standards of U.S and passed FDA certification

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/utKuzR

