BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its Linhai branch received Establishment Inspection Report from Food and Drug Administration, which indicate that "No form 483 was issued. No samples were collected during the inspection and no refusals were encountered."
* Says its linhai branch complies with the cGMP quality standards of U.S and passed FDA certification
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/utKuzR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products