BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for three original chemical drugs' clinic trial
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d8TCJw
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products