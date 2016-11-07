Nov 7 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 10.2 million yuan to set up a tech JV in Guizhou, jointly with two investment firms

* Says JV with registered capital of 20 million yuan and co will hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4x8zLJ

