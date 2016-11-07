Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 7 Seoul Auction Co Ltd :
* Says Mirae Asset Global Investments Co.,Ltd has acquired 846,863 shares of the company, representing a 5.0 percent stake
* Says Mirae Asset Global Investments Co.,Ltd holds 5.0 percent stake in the company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1jejTX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)