BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co Ltd
* Says Luxembourg unit plans to invest 19.6 million euros ($21.67 million) in France's Median Technologies
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fr7Yzq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products