Nov 7 Sony Corp :

* Says co's wholly-owned China-based unit Sony (China) Ltd enters into a binding definitive agreement, to sell entire shares in its wholly-owned unit Sony Electronics Huanan Co Ltd, to Shen Zhen O-Film Tech Co., Ltd.

* Says Sony Electronics Huanan Co Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacture of camera modules

* Sales price is approximately $95 million

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JKnXct

