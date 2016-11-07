BRIEF-Naver to divest webtoon business into new subsidiary
* Says it plans to divest its webtoon business into new wholly owned subsidiary named Naver webtoon Corp which is engaged in internet service business
Nov 7 Korea New Network Corp :
* Says change of co-CEO to Lee Sung Rim from Moon Hyeok Ju, effective Nov. 7
* Says Kang Byeong Jung still serves as co-CEO in the company as well
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
