Nov 7 Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says it wins a bid worth 1.4 million yuan from Yunnan Provincial Public Security Department, on a facial-recognition project for drug control in Xishuangbanna

* Says it expected to win a facial-recognition products bid worth 3.2 million yuan for Shenzhen customs of the People's Republic of China

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DG54N5

