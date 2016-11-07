BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
Nov 7 Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up finance firm with controlling shareholder with registered capital of 1 billion yuan ($147.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ev0jhu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7742 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Bank lending surges as Beijing seeks to hit GDP growth target
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year