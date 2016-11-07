Nov 7 Zungwon EN-Sys Inc :

* Says Park Chang Ho has acquired additional stake in the company, holding 10.8 percent stake in the company

* Says Wems Corporation has decreased its stake in the company to 3.4 percent down from 3.6 percent

* Says Park Chang Ho becomes the top shareholder of the company, replacing Wems Corporation, effective Nov. 3

