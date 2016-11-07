Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 7 Zungwon EN-Sys Inc :
* Says Park Chang Ho has acquired additional stake in the company, holding 10.8 percent stake in the company
* Says Wems Corporation has decreased its stake in the company to 3.4 percent down from 3.6 percent
* Says Park Chang Ho becomes the top shareholder of the company, replacing Wems Corporation, effective Nov. 3
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WqOMva
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)