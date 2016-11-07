Nov 7 Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up JV to acquire 9.09 percent stake in Japan's media firm BigFace

* Says unit plans to acquire 3.69 percent stake in China's media production firm Hairun for 103.4 million yuan ($15.27 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eETOvT; bit.ly/2fvl671

