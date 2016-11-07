Nov 7 Avic Aviation Engine Corp PLC

* Says it plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) in private placement of shares to repay loans, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on November 8

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fTnx6c; bit.ly/2eET1LC Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7741 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)