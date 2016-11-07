BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank FY net profit rises
* FY net profit 784.8 million riyals versus 784.2 million riyals year ago
Nov 7 Shanghai China Fortune Co Ltd
* Says it buys 92 percent stake in China Fortune Securities for 4.93 billion yuan ($727.89 million) via asset swap, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.27 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eF0PNb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net profit 784.8 million riyals versus 784.2 million riyals year ago
* Says it and its subsidiary will 100 percent stake in Shanghai-based finance lease company together
* Chinese property market to show slower sales growth in 2017